Observatory named for John Glenn prop...

Observatory named for John Glenn proposed at Ohio state park

12 hrs ago

Backers are fundraising to build an observatory and astronomy park named for the late space hero John Glenn at a state park in his native Ohio. Members of the non-profit Friends of Hocking Hills State Park say they've secured half of the $1.6 million budget for the proposed project at the park about 45 miles southeast of Columbus.

