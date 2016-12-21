No, tonight won't be the darkest night in 500 years
You probably saw it pop up this morning in your social media feeds: "Tonight will be the darkest night in 500 years!" The internet claims it'll be the darkest night in centuries because it's the winter solstice, which is the start of winter and longest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, and because there's going to be a lunar eclipse tonight that will shut off the moon's light. So solstice + eclipse = longest, darkest night.
