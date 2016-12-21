No Damage to James Webb Space Telescope After Vibration Test Anomaly

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows no signs of damage after an "anomaly" during a vibration test earlier in the month, the agency announced Dec. 23. In a statement posted on the JWST website, NASA said that engineers were making progress tracking down the root cause of the Dec. 3 incident that halted vibration testing of the telescope's mirror assembly and instruments, known as the Optical Telescope element and Integrated Science . "All visual and ultrasonic examinations of the [telescope] structure continue to show it to be sound," NASA said in the update.

