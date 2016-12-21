No Damage to James Webb Space Telesco...

No Damage to James Webb Space Telescope After Vibration Test Anomaly

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows no signs of damage after an "anomaly" during a vibration test earlier in the month, the agency announced Dec. 23. In a statement posted on the JWST website, NASA said that engineers were making progress tracking down the root cause of the Dec. 3 incident that halted vibration testing of the telescope's mirror assembly and instruments, known as the Optical Telescope element and Integrated Science . "All visual and ultrasonic examinations of the [telescope] structure continue to show it to be sound," NASA said in the update.

