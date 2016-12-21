NASA's space-based sensor maps plankt...

NASA's space-based sensor maps plankton behaviour on Earth

Yesterday Read more: DNA India

A NASA space-based sensor that can 'see' through fog, clouds and darkness has given scientists the first continuous look at the boom-bust cycles of polar phytoplanktons - microscopic marine plants that are the foundation of the ocean's food web. The decade-long set of images shows that phytoplankton cycles are more tied to the push-pull relationship between them and their predators than was initially thought.

