NASA's Orion Spacecraft to make leaps forward in 2017

10 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

From the beginning of assembly work on the Orion crew module at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida to testing a range of the spacecraft systems, engineers made headway in 2016 in advance of the spacecraft's 2018 mission beyond the moon. A look at the important milestones that lie ahead in the next year give a glimpse into how NASA is pressing ahead to develop, build, test and fly the spacecraft that will enable human missions far into deep space.

