Mankind eyes Mars as next 'giant leap'

Humankind has cast an eye toward another "giant leap" forward nearly half a century after the United States' Apollo 11 spacecraft delivered humans to the moon for the first time. The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration is planning to put a manned spacecraft into orbit around Mars in the 2030s, before sending humans to explore the red planet.

