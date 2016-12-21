'La La Land' in space! Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle working on Neil Armstrong biopic
Amid the Oscar buzz of his movie La La Land , the 36-year-old actor is set to reunite with director Damien Chazelle in the movie called First Man about the first astronaut who set foot on the moon, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The upcoming feature film is adapted from the book First Man: A Life of Neil A. Armstrong by James Hansen.
