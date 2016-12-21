Joe Raedle/Getty Images

China's ambitious and fast-growing space program is targeting a landing on the dark side of the moon by 2018, and reaching Mars before the end of the decade. The country's space agency held a press conference on Tuesday to mark the release of a policy paper, and outlined the government's ambitious goals for exploring deep space.

