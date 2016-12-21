Japanese satellite project could improve space tech on two fronts
Japan's space agency has launched a new satellite designed to study the computer-busting radiation of the Van Allen belts. The Exploration of energization and Radiation in Geospace satellite successfully entered orbit on Tuesday, according to Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|2 hr
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|The Latest: President Obama orders flags lowere...
|Dec 9
|USfirst
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC