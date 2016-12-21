Image reveals historic snowfall over the Sahara Desert as seen from space
It had been 37 years since the last time this rare event occurred, and by the next day, it had all disappeared. But, a breathtaking natural-color image from the Landsat 7 satellite shows a new look at the remarkable snowfall, revealing what the 'thin veil' over the desert looked like from space.
