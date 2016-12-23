How I Made It: Karina Drees sees advances in commercial space travel in Mojave

The gig: Karina Drees, 40, is chief executive and general manager of the Mojave Air and Space Port, a commercial flight test and research facility. It is the birthplace of innovative aircraft like the Voyager, which flew around the world in 1986 without stopping or refueling, and SpaceShipOne, a civilian space plane that won the $10-million Ansari X Prize for suborbital spaceflight in 2004.

