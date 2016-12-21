Christmas in Orbit: Astronauts Make Merry Aboard the Space Station
Today, astronauts on the International Space Station will celebrate the day in many of the same ways that people on Earth celebrate the holiday - relaxing, talking to friends and family, and sharing a special meal. But they do it all while weightlessly floating inside a laboratory that's whizzing around the Earth at 17,500 mph .
