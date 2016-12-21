China says space programme must help protect national security
China's space programme must help protect the country's national security, but China is dedicated to the peaceful use of space and opposes a space arms race, the government said in a policy paper issued on Tuesday. Tiangong-2, China's second space laboratory lifts off from the launch pad in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China, September 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|The Latest: President Obama orders flags lowere...
|Dec 9
|USfirst
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC