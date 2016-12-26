China Plans to Land Probes on Far sid...

China Plans to Land Probes on Far side of Moon, Mars by 2020

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

China vowed Tuesday to speed up the development of its space industry as it set out its plans to become the first country to soft land a probe on the far side of the moon, around 2018, and launch its first Mars probe by 2020. "To explore the vast cosmos, develop the space industry and build China into a space power is a dream we pursue unremittingly," read a white paper setting out the country's space strategy for the next five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo... Dec 24 West 11th 25
News White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi... Dec 18 Cassandra_ 3
News NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur... Dec 15 Viewpoint 1
News Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch... Dec 14 He Named Me Black... 24
News 5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris... Dec 14 Viewpoint seo Team 1
News John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for... Dec 13 Big Johnson 4
News The Latest: President Obama orders flags lowere... Dec 9 USfirst 3
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,245 • Total comments across all topics: 277,377,067

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC