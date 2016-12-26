China Plans to Land Probes on Far side of Moon, Mars by 2020
China vowed Tuesday to speed up the development of its space industry as it set out its plans to become the first country to soft land a probe on the far side of the moon, around 2018, and launch its first Mars probe by 2020. "To explore the vast cosmos, develop the space industry and build China into a space power is a dream we pursue unremittingly," read a white paper setting out the country's space strategy for the next five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|The Latest: President Obama orders flags lowere...
|Dec 9
|USfirst
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC