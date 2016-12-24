BWW Photo Flash: Houston Gets Early Screening of Hidden Figures This Christmas

HIDDEN FIGURES screens in select cities and theaters this Christmas, including Houston's Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX. See the trailer and the photos from the film below! HIDDEN FIGURES uncovers the incredible, untold story of a Katherine G. Johnson , Dorothy Vaughan , and Mary Jackson -- three brilliant African-American women working at NASA, who served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race, and galvanized the world.

