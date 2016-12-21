Astronaut Honors Carrie Fisher's Legacy for Women in Space
Princesses shouldn't be passive, girls have character & ability to lead.The world needs them to fulfil their potentialthanks @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/2FLJm317dt This week the world lost an icon of powerful women, Carrie Fisher , and astronaut Thomas Pesquet on the International Space Station took to Twitter to honor her memory from space. Carrie Fisher brought to life one of the best-known space princess in the "Star Wars" franchise including the up-and-coming "Star Wars VIII" in 2017.
