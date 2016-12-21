8 space phenomena and missions to look forward to in 2017
The annular solar eclipse of 4th January 2011 as seen by the Hinode satellite. The Moon is slightly more distant from Earth than in a total eclipse allowing a ring of sunlight to appear around the dark shadow of the Moon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec 24
|West 11th
|25
|White House suggests Trump benefited from Russi...
|Dec 18
|Cassandra_
|3
|NASA Scientist Warns We're Not Prepared For Sur...
|Dec 15
|Viewpoint
|1
|Trump contradicts settled science on climate ch...
|Dec 14
|He Named Me Black...
|24
|5 reasons why covering a space capsule in Chris...
|Dec 14
|Viewpoint seo Team
|1
|John Glenn's hometown honors hero who never for...
|Dec 13
|Big Johnson
|4
|The Latest: President Obama orders flags lowere...
|Dec 9
|USfirst
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC