University of Wolverhampton Boosts Facilities Service Delivery with...
The University of Wolverhampton has transformed the way it manages its estates and facilities operation using employee scheduling and remote workforce management solution SmartTask. The implementation of consistent performance management processes across the University's reception desk, security, caretaking and cleaning teams has improved the quality of service delivery by 15 per cent, with further gains expected as the software is embedded into operating procedures.
