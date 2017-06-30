University of Wolverhampton Boosts Fa...

University of Wolverhampton Boosts Facilities Service Delivery with...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Practical Facilities Management

The University of Wolverhampton has transformed the way it manages its estates and facilities operation using employee scheduling and remote workforce management solution SmartTask. The implementation of consistent performance management processes across the University's reception desk, security, caretaking and cleaning teams has improved the quality of service delivery by 15 per cent, with further gains expected as the software is embedded into operating procedures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Practical Facilities Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May '17 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr '17 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,356 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC