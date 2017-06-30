Tap & Go technology at Queenstown Air...

Tap & Go technology at Queenstown Airport

14 hrs ago

Visitors to Queenstown Airport will now have a more convenient way to pay for car parking following the installation of new technology and Tap & Go facilities earlier this month. As part of the airport's continued investment in technology and its car parking infrastructure, new barrier arms and Tap & Go facilities have been installed at the terminal car parks and commercial area.



