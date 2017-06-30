RFID Market Worth 31.42 Billion USD by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 7.7%
According to the new market research report "RFID Market by Product , Wafer Size, Working , Frequency , Applications, Form Factor , Label Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023",the radio-frequency identification market is expected to be valued at USD 31.42 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2017 and 2023. The factors that are driving the growth of this market are the increasing penetration of RFID in various industries; and evolution of IoT.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC