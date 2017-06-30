RFID Market Worth 31.42 Billion USD by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 7.7%

According to the new market research report "RFID Market by Product , Wafer Size, Working , Frequency , Applications, Form Factor , Label Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023",the radio-frequency identification market is expected to be valued at USD 31.42 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2017 and 2023. The factors that are driving the growth of this market are the increasing penetration of RFID in various industries; and evolution of IoT.

