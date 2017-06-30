RFID Market Worth 31.42 Billion USD b...

RFID Market Worth 31.42 Billion USD by 2023, Growing at a CAGR of 7.7%

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: SBWire

According to the new market research report "RFID Market by Product , Wafer Size, Working , Frequency , Applications, Form Factor , Label Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023",the radio-frequency identification market is expected to be valued at USD 31.42 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2017 and 2023. The factors that are driving the growth of this market are the increasing penetration of RFID in various industries; and evolution of IoT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May '17 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr '17 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,356 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC