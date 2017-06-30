Digimarc: The Revenue Begins
About two years ago, with Digimarc trading around $40 per share and Wal-Mart dropping hints about collaborating with the company, I concluded an article by writing, "a move from $40 to $200 is still good whether it happens in a matter of months or after several years." Today, shares are trading around $40 per share again, but Wal-Mart is no longer being so coy.
