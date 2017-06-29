Up 300% Since Last Year's IPO, Is It Time To For Impinj Shares To Take A Breather?
"Nothing is wrong; people just now 'get' the Radio-frequency identification opportunity," Pacific Crest Securities analyst Brad Erickson said as he downgraded IMPINJ Inc to a Sector-Weight rating. The stock, up over 100 percent since early March, has too high a risk/reward ratio to justify currently holding it, according to Erickson.
