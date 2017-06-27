to Hold 13th Annual LIVE! Europe Conf...

to Hold 13th Annual LIVE! Europe Conference in London

RFID Journal announced today that it will hold its 13th annual RFID Journal LIVE! Europe conference and exhibition in London, England, on Nov. 16, 2017. The event will include a conference track focused on the use of radio frequency identification technologies in the retail and apparel sectors.



