This Awesome Water Park Was Designed ...

This Awesome Water Park Was Designed For Kids With Disabilities

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Switched

A new water park in San Antonio is making sure kids with disabilities don't miss out on the splashing fun this summer. Morgan's Inspiration Island is an extension of Morgan's Wonderland , a theme park built to be inclusive for all its guests, including kids with disabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May '17 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr '17 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,474 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC