The GIA's Forays into Diamond Tracking
What business does a gemological laboratory have telling stories about diamonds? That was the unspoken question Matt Crimmin had to answer in his presentations at JCK Las Vegas earlier this month. As vice president of lab operations for the Gemological Institute of America , Crimmin used the show to roll out what his team had effectively been working on since 2010: a solution to some of the core challenges facing the trade, particularly that of raising consumer confidence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Diamonds.net.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC