Suprema to Premiere the BioEntry P2 at IFSEC 2017

Suprema, Inc., a leading, global provider of biometrics and security solutions, has announced the unveiling of BioEntry P2, a fingerprint device offering highest matching performance, slim design and multi-RFID reader in a package providing comprehensive access control features. BioEntry P2 blends Suprema's industry-leading technologies and innovations.

Chicago, IL

