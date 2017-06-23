SSI SCHAEFER Introduces the SSI Carrier, a Compact Pocket Sorter - a New and Efficient Way to Increase Performance in E-commerce Distribution CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2017 -- With shorter consumer delivery times and increasing demands on logistics, conventional distribution and logistics processes are changing. Fast access to various warehouse inventories and qualified return goods products are now the new norm for retailers as they go to market competing for e-commerce shoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.