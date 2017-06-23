Ssi Schaefer Introduces the Ssi Carri...

Ssi Schaefer Introduces the Ssi Carrier, a Compact Pocket Sorter - a...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

SSI SCHAEFER Introduces the SSI Carrier, a Compact Pocket Sorter - a New and Efficient Way to Increase Performance in E-commerce Distribution CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 23, 2017 -- With shorter consumer delivery times and increasing demands on logistics, conventional distribution and logistics processes are changing. Fast access to various warehouse inventories and qualified return goods products are now the new norm for retailers as they go to market competing for e-commerce shoppers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May '17 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr '17 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC