Solder paste improves RFID bond reliability

The SolderPlus paste doesn't require curing time and can be stored at a higher temperature, requiring less time to thaw, according to Nordson. A new solder paste formula from precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer Nordson claims to improve bond reliability in applications that require attaching an antenna electrically connected to a chip, such as in RFID tags, dual interface smart cards and biometric passports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electronic Engineering Times Asia.