SGS Plans Cold-Chain RFID Deployments in Africa

SGS , a Geneva, Switzerland-based inspection, verification, testing and certification services company, is currently in discussions with several businesses in Africa to track cold-chain goods as they are transported by truck, thereby identifying or preventing thefts. African agencies and oil companies have already been using the Savi Technology radio frequency identification-based solution from SGS, known as OMNIS, to provide traceability of oil and gas shipments.

