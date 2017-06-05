Sengkang hospitals on track to open i...

Sengkang hospitals on track to open in second half of 2018

Saturday Jun 3

SINGAPORE: Sengkang General and Community Hospitals will open in the second half of 2018 and will have a total of 1,400 beds when fully opened. The update was given by Sengkang Health at the launch of a Community Health Fair held at Compass One mall on Saturday .

Chicago, IL

