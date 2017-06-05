Sengkang hospitals on track to open in second half of 2018
SINGAPORE: Sengkang General and Community Hospitals will open in the second half of 2018 and will have a total of 1,400 beds when fully opened. The update was given by Sengkang Health at the launch of a Community Health Fair held at Compass One mall on Saturday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC