RFID Professional Institute Teams With New Zealand Pathfinder Group to Offer Certification Exams

The RFID Professional Institute , a global not-for-profit organization founded by a group of independent RFID industry veterans to promote professionalism in the RFID industry through the development of standardized certification exams, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the New Zealand RFID Pathfinder Group . Pathfinder, a not-for-profit incorporated society, was founded in 2006 by a group of independent RFID specialists to drive the adoption of RFID technologies in New Zealand.

