Retailer, Tobacco Brand Track Shelf Availability With RFID

A tobacco company and a Canadian convenience store chain are beta-testing ultrahigh-frequency radio frequency identification-based smart-shelf technology to track the stock of goods on store shelves. The Smart Shelf system, provided by NeWave Sensor Solutions, enables the convenience stores to track when cartons are removed from shelves and, therefore, need to be replenished, or when the number of cartons removed at once is suspicious.

