Request for Proposal: Universal Postal Union

Request for Proposal: Universal Postal Union

1 hr ago Read more: RFID Journal

The Universal Postal Union , a specialized United Nations agency that coordinates postal policies among member nations, has issued a request for proposals for the procurement of ultrahigh-frequency radio frequency identification equipment. The supplied RFID hardware must be capable of monitoring postal items in real time at the operational facilities where postal traffic is received and processed.

Chicago, IL

