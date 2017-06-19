Request for Proposal: Universal Postal Union
The Universal Postal Union , a specialized United Nations agency that coordinates postal policies among member nations, has issued a request for proposals for the procurement of ultrahigh-frequency radio frequency identification equipment. The supplied RFID hardware must be capable of monitoring postal items in real time at the operational facilities where postal traffic is received and processed.
