RedBite Solutions Launches itemit - The World's Simplest Asset Management Software
Cloud based, with iOS and Android apps and an Enterprise web portal that all sync seamlessly, the itemit app allows for complete asset management anytime, anywhere and even offline. itemit uses QR codes and RFID tags to monitor assets as they move between multiple sites.
