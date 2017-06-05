Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Expected to Reach $7,585 Million, Globally, by 2022
Real-Time Location Systems Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the real-time location systems market was valued at $890 million in 2014, and is projected to reach $7,585 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 31.4% from 2016 to 2022. The RFID technology segment held a considerable share of the total real-time location systems market in 2014.
