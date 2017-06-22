Powercast's multi-sensor RFID tags

Powercast's multi-sensor RFID tags

Powercast Corporation has announced what it claims is the industry's first RFID sensor tags that can include multiple sensors in a single tag. This provides the industry with a read range of 10 meters, or 32 feet.

