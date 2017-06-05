Powercast PCT100 Tag Employs RF Inter...

Powercast PCT100 Tag Employs RF Interrogator Energy to Transmit Sensor Data

Technology solutions that leverage radio frequency identification and sensors at affordable prices continue to evolve with a new passive RFID tag intended to accommodate multiple sensors and transmit data up to 32 feet using the power from the interrogator. Pennsylvania wireless power technology company Powercast 's Multi-Sensor RFID tag includes temperature, humidity and light sensors, while the company says future tags may also incorporate other sensors for monitoring such conditions as strain or motion.

