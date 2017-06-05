Powercast PCT100 Tag Employs RF Interrogator Energy to Transmit Sensor Data
Technology solutions that leverage radio frequency identification and sensors at affordable prices continue to evolve with a new passive RFID tag intended to accommodate multiple sensors and transmit data up to 32 feet using the power from the interrogator. Pennsylvania wireless power technology company Powercast 's Multi-Sensor RFID tag includes temperature, humidity and light sensors, while the company says future tags may also incorporate other sensors for monitoring such conditions as strain or motion.
