PMO for bypasses to rid cities of traffic snarls
NEW DELHI: Concerned over increasing congestion in cities and at their entry points, the Prime Minister's Office has asked the highways ministry and the NHAI to prepare an action plan to build bypasses for the 10 top cities. It also asked the agencies to prepare an action plan to integrate systems on state highways and entry points for seamless payment of toll charges through RFID tags.
