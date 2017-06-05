Plastic 12-Bit RFID Tag And Read-Out ...

Plastic 12-Bit RFID Tag And Read-Out System With Screen-Printed Antenna

3 hrs ago Read more: ECNmag

Quad Industries, Agfa, imec and TNO announced today that they have demonstrated a plastic 12-bit RFID tag and read-out system with screen-printed circuitry. The system integrates, for the first time, a screen-printed antenna and printed touch-based user interface, allowing implementation of the reader on curved surfaces.

Chicago, IL

