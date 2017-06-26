New App Makes RFID Deployments Low-Cost

New App Makes RFID Deployments Low-Cost

Although the cost of tags, readers and software has been dropping in recent years, RFID deployments are still unaffordable for many companies seeking item-level inventory tracking. Cambridge U.K.-based Internet of Things software company RedBite has developed a low-cost solution known as itemit , consisting of iOS- and Android-based apps and an enterprise Web portal.

