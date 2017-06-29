New App Aims to Lower Cost of RFID Deployments
Although the cost of tags, readers and software has been dropping in recent years, RFID deployments are still unaffordable for many companies seeking item-level inventory tracking. Cambridge U.K.-based Internet of Things software company RedBite has developed a low-cost solution known as itemit, consisting of iOS- and Android-based apps and an enterprise Web portal.
