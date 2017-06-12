Neuse Regional Library Awarded $82,300 of Federal LSTA Funding Posted at

The State Library of North Carolina has announced that it has awarded the Neuse Regional Library a total of $82,300 through a prestigious federal grant program to expand its existing Radio Frequency Identification system from its Headquarters facility to the Greene County and La Grange Public Libraries. The grant was awarded by the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources.

