Neuse Regional Library Awarded $82,30...

Neuse Regional Library Awarded $82,300 of Federal LSTA Funding Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Kinston Free Press

The State Library of North Carolina has announced that it has awarded the Neuse Regional Library a total of $82,300 through a prestigious federal grant program to expand its existing Radio Frequency Identification system from its Headquarters facility to the Greene County and La Grange Public Libraries. The grant was awarded by the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kinston Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

RFID News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RFID questions May '17 mrtweavedr 1
Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe Apr '17 RFIDtags 1
News Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... Dec '16 Neil 1
RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 RFIDtags 1
RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16) Nov '16 CMYK 1
Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Carl Li 1
See all RFID News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search RFID News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,492 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC