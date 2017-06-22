NEPS Enters the Legal Cannabis Labeling Market With GreenSun
Grow operations, labs and dispensaries can now produce high quality, dynamic color labels on demand with GreenSun. Leveraging barcode and RFID technology, GreenSun provides compliance and control throughout the process lifecycle.
