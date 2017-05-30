Murata Acquired ID-Solutions in Italy

Murata Acquired ID-Solutions in Italy

Thursday

Purpose of the acquisition ID-Solutions is a RFID system integrator that, starting from their consultancy experience and development of their own middleware and application software, provides added value traceability solutions based on customer needs. ID-Solutions is a spin-off company of the University of Parma, a charter technology partner of RFID Lab Parma and specializes in providing RFID solutions for supply chains with a focus on the retail, food, and healthcare industries.

