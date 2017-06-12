Mumbai: There's no fooling with atten...

Mumbai: There's no fooling with attendance at Mithibai College

Mithibai College becomes the first in Mumbai to require students and staff to swipe RFID cards and scan their fingerprints to enter campus and register their attendance in foolproof system There's no fooling the attendance gods this year, at least not at Vile Parle's Mithibai College, which is the first degree college to equip its entrances with Radio Frequency Identification and biometric technology. This means, no one will be able to enter the college or mark attendance without scanning the new RFID cards, as well as their fingerprint.

