Morgan Stanley Downgrades Impinj Following Nearly 50% Rally Since May 4

20 hrs ago

After a nearly 50-percent rally in shares of IMPINJ Inc , analysts at Morgan Stanley are calling an end to the stock's run. Morgan Stanley's Craig HettenbachK downgraded shares of the radio frequency identification provider from Overweight to Equal Weight but with a price target boosted from $40 to $51.

Chicago, IL

