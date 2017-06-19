Morgan Stanley Downgrades Impinj Following Nearly 50% Rally Since May 4
After a nearly 50-percent rally in shares of IMPINJ Inc , analysts at Morgan Stanley are calling an end to the stock's run. Morgan Stanley's Craig HettenbachK downgraded shares of the radio frequency identification provider from Overweight to Equal Weight but with a price target boosted from $40 to $51.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC