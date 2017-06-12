MetTel Launches First IoT Single SIM

MetTel Launches First IoT Single SIM

The futuristic dream of the universal, invisible and always-on Internet of Things is coming into view with the first SIM that intelligently roams to identify and automatically connect to the strongest signal globally, MetTel announced today. MetTel, a fast-growing communications provider for businesses, has launched IoT Single SIM which ensures the best possible connectivity no matter the device or location, changing the game for supply chain complexity, retail issues, home health care and other industry challenges.

