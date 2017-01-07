Markets in Transition: Internet of Things - Will Pallets and Tracking Technology Finally Hook Up?
Markets in Transition: Internet of Things - Will Pallets and Tracking Technology Finally Hook Up? Pallet user guru, Rick LeBlanc explores the relationship between pallets and tracking technology in a world where the Internet of Things is becoming a reality. Are the rules changing when it comes to traceability? By Rick LeBlanc Date Posted: 7/1/2017 Pallet Enterprise has been reporting on RFID and pallets for almost 20 years, and we have covered the highs and lows, from the ill-fated Walmart compliance initiative to iGPS pallet tagging and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pallet Enterprise.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC