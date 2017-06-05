Make all lanes at toll plazas tag-friendly by March: Govt to NHAI, operators
The highways ministry has asked National Highways Authority of India and all private operators to equip all the lanes at toll plazas with electronic toll collection system by March nest year. Till now, at least five lakh smart RFID tags have been sold for seamless travel across all toll plazas on national highways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
RFID News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RFID questions
|May '17
|mrtweavedr
|1
|Robotics and RFID to Manage Your Wardrobe
|Apr '17
|RFIDtags
|1
|Global Inventory Management Software Market in ...
|Dec '16
|Neil
|1
|RFID to Help Consumers Know if Olive Oil Is Rea... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|Tire Industry Works Toward Global RFID-Tagging ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|RFIDtags
|1
|RFID tag embedded inside wristwatch (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|CMYK
|1
|Are there any health risks associated with RFID... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Carl Li
|1
Find what you want!
Search RFID News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC