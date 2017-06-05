Make all lanes at toll plazas tag-fri...

Make all lanes at toll plazas tag-friendly by March: Govt to NHAI, operators

The highways ministry has asked National Highways Authority of India and all private operators to equip all the lanes at toll plazas with electronic toll collection system by March nest year. Till now, at least five lakh smart RFID tags have been sold for seamless travel across all toll plazas on national highways.

