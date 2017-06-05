Loewe Pilots Real-time Location System for Luxury Apparel, Accessories
Spanish luxury fashion brand Loewe is piloting a radio frequency identification and Bluetooth Low Energy -based solution at its new flagship store in Madrid. The system identifies the location of merchandise in real time, and thereby ensures that products are restocked efficiently and accurately, as needed.
